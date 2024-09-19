Menu

Crime

Calgary police searching for sexual assault suspect after attack at swimming hole

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 9:26 pm
1 min read
Still water at a small creek lined by large trees and a rock formation. View image in full screen
The Ice Caves at Fish Creek Provincial Park has been frequented by Calgary families for years. Skylar Peters / Global News
Calgary police are looking for more information after reports of a sexual assault at a popular southeast swimming hole.

Police said on Aug. 1, a seven-year-old girl was swimming in the area of Fish Creek Provincial Park known as the ‘Ice Caves’ when she was assaulted in the water.

The alleged assault happened in front of several families, with the victim’s mother sitting nearby.

Police say the girl told her mother on the way home, and she reported the incident right away.

The mother also told officers the suspect and his family had been seen several other times that summer.

Officers say they have identified a suspect, a man in his mid 30s, but are looking for more witness accounts and information.

In the meantime, police say they have engaged in other investigative techniques “to ensure no other children are victimized while the investigation continues.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or Calgary Police at 403-266-1234.

