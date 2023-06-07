Peterborough police arrest man for acts of voyeurism at businesses in city

A man from Peterborough, Ont., has been arrested in connection with several incidents of voyeurism at businesses this spring.
Police in April said they were looking for a suspect who allegedly followed a female at the Walmart on Chemong Road and attempted to take “inappropriate” photos of her from below her dress.
READ MORE: Police seek man taking ‘inappropriate’ photos inside Peterborough Walmart
Since then, police say on June 2, officers were made aware of another incident at a local business where a client was “deliberately asked” to stand in a certain spot so the suspect could look up their dress.
The investigation determined the same suspect was linked to the north-end Walmart incident and another unnamed business on May 31.
A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with three counts of voyeurism.
He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.
Comments