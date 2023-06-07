Menu

Crime

Peterborough police arrest man for acts of voyeurism at businesses in city

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 4:38 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man on voyeurism charges for incidents at businesses including at the Walmart on Chemong Road in April 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on voyeurism charges for incidents at businesses including at the Walmart on Chemong Road in April 2023. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press
A man from Peterborough, Ont., has been arrested in connection with several incidents of voyeurism at businesses this spring.

Police in April said they were looking for a suspect who allegedly followed a female at the Walmart on Chemong Road and attempted to take “inappropriate” photos of her from below her dress.

READ MORE: Police seek man taking ‘inappropriate’ photos inside Peterborough Walmart

Since then, police say on June 2, officers were made aware of another incident at a local business where a client was “deliberately asked” to stand in a certain spot so the suspect could look up their dress.

The investigation determined the same suspect was linked to the north-end Walmart incident and another unnamed business on May 31.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with three counts of voyeurism.

Story continues below advertisement

He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

