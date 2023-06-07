Peterborough police arrest man for acts of voyeurism at businesses in city

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Peterborough, Ont., has been arrested in connection with several incidents of voyeurism at businesses this spring.

Police in April said they were looking for a suspect who allegedly followed a female at the Walmart on Chemong Road and attempted to take “inappropriate” photos of her from below her dress.

Since then, police say on June 2, officers were made aware of another incident at a local business where a client was “deliberately asked” to stand in a certain spot so the suspect could look up their dress.

The investigation determined the same suspect was linked to the north-end Walmart incident and another unnamed business on May 31.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with three counts of voyeurism.

He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.