Police seek man taking ‘inappropriate’ photos inside Peterborough Walmart

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are seeking a suspect for allegedly taking inappropriate photos inside a Walmart store on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a female reported that she been in the Walmart on Chemong Road when around 6:45 p.m. she noticed a man following her.

The victim says the man was then standing “extremely close” and was trying to take “inappropriate picture’ from below her dress.

The suspect was described to police as a Black man around 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10. He had short black hair, stubble on his face and was wearing a red T-shirt, dark wash jeans and a ball cap.

Police say the store is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca