Police seek man taking ‘inappropriate’ photos inside Peterborough Walmart

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are seeking a suspect for allegedly taking inappropriate photos inside a Walmart store on Friday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, a female reported that she been in the Walmart on Chemong Road when around 6:45 p.m. she noticed a man following her.
The victim says the man was then standing “extremely close” and was trying to take “inappropriate picture’ from below her dress.
Read more: Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach Randy Downes
The suspect was described to police as a Black man around 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10. He had short black hair, stubble on his face and was wearing a red T-shirt, dark wash jeans and a ball cap.
Police say the store is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
