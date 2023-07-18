Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs seized during housing unit ‘takeover’ investigation in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 11:24 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man after launching an investigation into a housing unit takeover on Downie Street where they seized drugs, cash and other items on July 18, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto man faces drug-related charges following a search of a housing unit in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an investigation was launched after police received information about an alleged housing unit takeover on Downie Street.

The investigation led to one man being taken into custody and a search of the unit in which officers seized:

  • 42.9 grams cocaine
  • 20 grams of pink fentanyl
  • 29.5 grams of marijuana
  • 31 tablets of percocet
  • two cellphones
  • $2,915 cash

Police say a “quantity” of handgun rounds was also seized as part of the investigation.

Trending Now

A  20-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl and Percocet) and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (cash).

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

More on Crime
FentanylPeterborough Police ServiceDrug TraffickingOpioidsPeterborough crimePercocetDownie StreetHousing Unit Takeover
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices