Drugs seized during housing unit ‘takeover’ investigation in Peterborough: police

A Toronto man faces drug-related charges following a search of a housing unit in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, an investigation was launched after police received information about an alleged housing unit takeover on Downie Street.
The investigation led to one man being taken into custody and a search of the unit in which officers seized:
- 42.9 grams cocaine
- 20 grams of pink fentanyl
- 29.5 grams of marijuana
- 31 tablets of percocet
- two cellphones
- $2,915 cash
Police say a “quantity” of handgun rounds was also seized as part of the investigation.
A 20-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl and Percocet) and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (cash).
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
