Drugs seized during housing unit ‘takeover’ investigation in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man faces drug-related charges following a search of a housing unit in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an investigation was launched after police received information about an alleged housing unit takeover on Downie Street.

The investigation led to one man being taken into custody and a search of the unit in which officers seized:

42.9 grams cocaine

20 grams of pink fentanyl

29.5 grams of marijuana

31 tablets of percocet

two cellphones

$2,915 cash

Police say a “quantity” of handgun rounds was also seized as part of the investigation.

A 20-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl and Percocet) and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (cash).

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Tuesday.