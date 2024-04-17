Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seize replica handgun, arrest 2 after fight at park

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
A Peterborough Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., arrested two people following a fight at King Edward Park. One suspect was found with a replica handgun.j. Peterborough Police Service
Police seized a replica handgun following a reported fight in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a fight at King Edward Park in the area of Princess Street and George Street South.

On arrival, officers learned that there was an ongoing landlord/tenant dispute at a nearby address.

Police say a landlord first spotted some suspicious activity at his property. The landlord followed individuals to the park gazebo where suspects threw an item at him and punched him.

A bystander attempted to break up the melee and had their glasses broken, police report.

Officers located the two suspects — a man and a woman — and located a black replica handgun in the man’s possession.

A 38-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, were arrested and each charged with assault (two counts for the woman).

The man was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The woman was additionally charged with mischief under $5,o00.

Both accused were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 7.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough city council questioned over need for second police station'
Peterborough city council questioned over need for second police station
