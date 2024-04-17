Peterborough police seize replica handgun, arrest 2 after fight at park

Police seized a replica handgun following a reported fight in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a fight at King Edward Park in the area of Princess Street and George Street South.
On arrival, officers learned that there was an ongoing landlord/tenant dispute at a nearby address.
Police say a landlord first spotted some suspicious activity at his property. The landlord followed individuals to the park gazebo where suspects threw an item at him and punched him.
A bystander attempted to break up the melee and had their glasses broken, police report.
Officers located the two suspects — a man and a woman — and located a black replica handgun in the man’s possession.
A 38-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, were arrested and each charged with assault (two counts for the woman).
The man was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The woman was additionally charged with mischief under $5,o00.
Both accused were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 7.
