Gunshot victim in housing-unit takeover in Peterborough faces charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man found with a gunshot wound in connection with a housing-unit takeover in Peterborough, Ont., earlier this week now faces charges.

The Peterborough Police Service says on April 30 officers were conducting a well-being check at an apartment unit on Fairbairn Street when a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg answered the door.

The Oshawa man was taken to hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The incident prompted a heightened police response when officers learned other people were in the apartment.

The standoff led to the arrest of a man from St. Catharines, Ont., and two youths from Durham Region. Drugs and cash were seized.

On May 1, police said a further search of the residence led to the seizure of a firearm and additional drugs and cash.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, police say the 24-year-old Oshawa man was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.