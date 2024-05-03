Gunshot victim in housing-unit takeover in Peterborough faces charges: police

Police say a man found with a gunshot wound in connection with a housing-unit takeover in Peterborough, Ont., earlier this week now faces charges.
The Peterborough Police Service says on April 30 officers were conducting a well-being check at an apartment unit on Fairbairn Street when a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg answered the door.
The Oshawa man was taken to hospital.
The incident prompted a heightened police response when officers learned other people were in the apartment.
The standoff led to the arrest of a man from St. Catharines, Ont., and two youths from Durham Region. Drugs and cash were seized.
On May 1, police said a further search of the residence led to the seizure of a firearm and additional drugs and cash.
On Friday, police say the 24-year-old Oshawa man was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.
Comments