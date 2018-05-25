Shots fired at Sask. rural property owner chasing break-in suspects

Big River RCMP said shots were fired at a rural property owner who was chasing a truck used in a break and enter on his property.

The break-in happened Friday just after midnight at the property roughly three kilometres south of Debden, Sask.

The property owner told police he confronted at least two people on his property and at least two long-barrel rifles were stolen.

READ MORE: Person forcibly removed from North Battleford, Sask. home by armed youth

The suspects then fled in a truck and the property owner attempted to chase them in another vehicle.

He said a number of shots were fired in his direction and he stopped following the truck.

RCMP were called and several units began a monitored chase once the truck, a black Dodge four-door pickup with damage to its rear tailgate, driver’s side taillight and a smashed rear window, was located.

Police said the officers were unable to safely stop the truck and they lost contact with it.

No injuries have been reported.

READ MORE: 3 sent to hospital in Prince Albert, Sask. stabbing

RCMP said the truck should not be approached and anyone who sees it should contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590, your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP said property owners should refrain from confronting or pursuing suspects as it can be extremely dangerous.

They recommend people secure their safety, along with family members, call 911, and observe as many details as possible to assist police with the investigation.

Debden is roughly 190 kilometres north of Saskatoon.