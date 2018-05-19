5 occupants from stolen vehicle charged after Saskatchewan RCMP member fires gun

Saskatchewan RCMP say five people from Alberta are facing charges after a stolen vehicle fire and police-involved shooting earlier this week.

The vehicle fire was reported along Highway 4, around eight kilometres south of Dorintosh, Sask., at around 2:50 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

RCMP said the flames spread to the surrounding area and required assistance from water bombers, who were responding to a nearby fire.

Once extinguished, investigators determined the vehicle was stolen from the Meadow Lake area earlier that day.

Police were called to a report of a silver Hyundai Accent driving erratically in the Meadow Lake Provincial Park at around 3:20 p.m.

Meadow Lake, Pierceland and Loon Lake RCMP members located the car on Highway 21 and activated their emergency equipment, however, the vehicle did not stop and was pursued.

The car was stopped a short time later on Highway 21 between Pierceland and Loon Lake.

Police officials said when they tried to make arrests, one of the RCMP members fired their gun at the vehicle during an interaction with the occupants. The car quickly drove off and the pursuit continued.

The vehicle travelled eight more kilometres before stopping and the five occupants, three men and two women, were arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have determined the Hyundai Accent was reported stolen out of Alberta on April 29. It is also associated with the vehicle fire, a break-in, and stolen liquor from a St. Walburg store.

Jessie Von Gladue, 25, Neil Vincent Lewis, 31, Charlton Dwight Gladue, 31, Jody Lewis, 27, and Savanah Jenna McGilvery, 22, were taken into custody.

Jody Lewis and Savanah Jenna McGilvery are from Frog Lake, Alta., while the rest are from Saddle Lake, Alta.

All are facing charges that include possession of stolen property, break and enter, arson with disregard for life, flight from police, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and theft under $5,000.

Neil Lewis is also charged with driving while disqualified, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

All five have been remanded for court in Meadow Lake on May 22.

Police officials said all circumstances surrounding the firing of the RCMP gun are subject to an internal investigation.

RCMP said they have also made a request to the province to appoint an independent observer specifically related to this internal investigation.