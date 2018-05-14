Man struck by vehicle on Highway 5 near Englefeld, Sask.
A young man is in serious condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Englefeld, Sask.
Humboldt RCMP said the 20-year-old man was lying in the travel lane of Highway 5 late Friday evening when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
READ MORE: RCMP investigating homicide at Regina Beach
He was transported by STARS to a Saskatoon hospital. There is no word on his current condition.
A RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist was called in to help with the investigation.
Humboldt RCMP are asking anyone who saw a man on the highway before 10:45 p.m. CT on Friday to contact them at 306-682-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.