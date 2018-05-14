Canada
May 14, 2018 2:58 pm

Man struck by vehicle on Highway 5 near Englefeld, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Humboldt RCMP said the man was lying on Highway 5 late Friday evening when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

File / Global News
A young man is in serious condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Englefeld, Sask.

Humboldt RCMP said the 20-year-old man was lying in the travel lane of Highway 5 late Friday evening when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

He was transported by STARS to a Saskatoon hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

A RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist was called in to help with the investigation.

Humboldt RCMP are asking anyone who saw a man on the highway before 10:45 p.m. CT on Friday to contact them at 306-682-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

