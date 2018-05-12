Toddler struck by truck backing up in Pelican Narrows, Sask. dies

Pelican Narrows RCMP say a toddler who was struck by a vehicle in northern Saskatchewan has died. The pedestrian collision was reported at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Man killed in pedestrian collision on Highway 12 near Martensville, Sask.

Initial investigation revealed a 17-month-old girl was struck by a truck backing up in a residential yard in Pelican Narrows.

The toddler was taken to a local clinic and was later pronounced dead. Her name was not released by police.

Holistic workers from the Peter Ballantyne First Nation and victim services have been engaged to assist the families.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after collision east of Vanscoy, Sask.

RCMP said alcohol was not a factor. A collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Pelican Narrows is approximately 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.