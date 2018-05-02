Pedestrian killed north of Revelstoke was hit by tow truck: police

RCMP are releasing more details about a weekend collision north of Revelstoke that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Grande Prairie, Alta., man.

Officers are hoping the additional information may spur two potential witnesses to come forward.

On Tuesday, police said that investigators believe the man was outside his broken-down trailer towing a boat when he was hit by a flat-deck tow truck on Highway 23 North on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said the tow truck was called to the scene.

Police originally described the vehicle involved in the collision as a “commercial truck.”

Police said they think that four hours earlier, at 11 a.m., “two unknown men, described as fishermen, may have stopped at Mica Hydro Village and asked for assistance in calling a tow truck for a stranded motorist.”

Officers are now hoping to speak to the men who might have called the tow truck.

Police are asking the men to call the Revelstoke RCMP Detachment at 250-837-5255.