Motorist struck and killed by transport truck near Revelstoke

Charges are pending against the driver of a transport truck after the vehicle struck and killed another motorist in the Revelstoke area.

RCMP said the incident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 23 — about 90 kilometres north of Revelstoke where a man was struck while standing outside his pick-up truck — towing a camper.

The victim, a 35 year-old Alberta resident died at the scene. His name has not been released.

RCMP said they’re investigating whether charges should be laid against the driver of the transport truck.