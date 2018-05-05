Crime
Pedestrian critically injured in Pierrefonds hit-and-run collision Friday night

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pierrefonds Friday, May 4, 2018.

A 45-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition Saturday, after he was involved in a hit-and-run collision late Friday night in Montreal’s Pierrefonds borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle said the victim was crossing Ste-Anne Street, at Pierrefonds Boulevard, when he was struck by a vehicle heading north on St-Anne.

Witnesses told police the vehicle stopped briefly.

“The driver looked at the pedestrian before driving off again,” Boiselle said.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the collision, the area was plunged in darkness due to a power outage.

Traffic and street lights were not working and Boiselle explained witnesses were unable to provide a description of the vehicle or the driver involved in the crash.

