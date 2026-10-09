Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Dave
    October 9, 2026 at 7:03 pm

    The loud mouths didnt actually care about the animals
    They just wanted attention

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Another Marineland whale dies at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2026 6:55 pm
1 min read
beluga transfer View image in full screen
A beluga is transported by a group of experts from Marineland and several U.S. aquariums in the final transfer of whales out of the closed park, in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio. Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another whale shipped out of Marineland has died at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

The aquarium says Caspian, a 27-year-old female beluga, died on Wednesday despite efforts to save her.

It’s the sixth animal from the closed Niagara Falls, Ont., theme park to die after a massive relocation of whales and dolphins over the summer.

Four other belugas and one dolphin from Marineland have died since they were moved out of the former tourist attraction.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Shedd says Caspian had not been eating properly and blood samples showed abnormalities in her electrolyte levels. The park added that her blood had become “dangerously acidic.”

The aquarium says those findings helped the veterinary care team understand how sick the beluga was, but they did not establish a cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

Shedd says Caspian was on life support for nearly four hours before she died.

Shedd recently performed necropsies on Peekachu and Rain, two other Marineland whales that died there, and concluded that they had chronic, pre-existing diseases.

Shedd and four other aquariums in the United States and Spain helped Marineland relocate all 30 of its belugas and four dolphins over the course of six weeks this summer.

Marineland had said it was running out of money and could no longer care for the last captive whales and dolphins in Canada.

A beluga named Jelly Bean and a dolphin named Echo died at Oceanografic Valencia in Spain after the move.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices