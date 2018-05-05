Montreal sweeping up after wind storm downs trees, causes power outages

A cold front making its way across Quebec late Friday night and into Saturday caused widespread power outages, leaving thousands in the dark.

Wind gusts as strong as 100 km/hour battered several regions, downing trees and branches and damaging power lines.

Hydro-Quebec said as many as 245,000 clients were affected early Saturday morning.



Story continues below Les vents très forts qui balayent le Québec privent 245 000 clients d'électricité. La tempête se déplace vers l'est et d'autres secteurs pourraient être touchés. Nos équipes sont à pied d'oeuvre depuis hier soir et des centaines de travailleurs s'ajouteront d'ici peu. — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) May 5, 2018

Crews were quickly mobilized to restore power, and by 11 a.m., that number was down to 135 000.

The hardest-hit areas, according to the public utility company, include the Laurentians, the Lanaudière, the Outaouais, the Montérégie area and Montreal.

Hydro-Quebec is asking customers to be patient, saying it can’t provide a timeline of when power will be back up, but that crews are hard at work.