May 23, 2018 12:35 pm

Person forcibly removed from North Battleford, Sask. home by armed youth

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

The armed youth is alleged to have forced someone from their North Battleford home to get money from a financial institution.

A youth in North Battleford, Sask., is accused of forcibly removing someone from their home overnight in an effort to get money from a cash machine.

Battlefords RCMP were told of an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of 15th Avenue and 95th Street just after 4:45 a.m. CT Wednesday.

While carrying out their investigation, officers received another call that an armed person had entered a home in the 1300-block of 97th Street and demanded money.

He then is alleged to have forced someone from the home and drive downtown to get money from a financial institution.

The vehicle, suspect and victim were quickly located and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody.

Charges have yet to be laid and the youth will be held in custody pending a court appearance.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720.

