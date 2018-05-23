Person forcibly removed from North Battleford, Sask. home by armed youth

A youth in North Battleford, Sask., is accused of forcibly removing someone from their home overnight in an effort to get money from a cash machine.

Battlefords RCMP were told of an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of 15th Avenue and 95th Street just after 4:45 a.m. CT Wednesday.

While carrying out their investigation, officers received another call that an armed person had entered a home in the 1300-block of 97th Street and demanded money.

He then is alleged to have forced someone from the home and drive downtown to get money from a financial institution.

The vehicle, suspect and victim were quickly located and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody.

Charges have yet to be laid and the youth will be held in custody pending a court appearance.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720.