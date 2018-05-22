3 sent to hospital in Prince Albert, Sask. stabbing

Three men were taken to hospital after being stabbed at a home in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Saturday at a home in the 1900-block of 2nd Avenue.

A knife was recovered in the home.

The suspect fled before officers arrived and police dog Daxa was brought in to track him.

He was located in a nearby back alley and captured when he tried to hide in another residence.

The 19-year-old Prince Albert man is facing three aggravated assault charges and an assault charge.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.