May 22, 2018
Updated: May 22, 2018

3 sent to hospital in Prince Albert, Sask. stabbing

The stabbing suspect fled before officers arrived and Prince Albert police dog Daxa was brought in to track him.

Three men were taken to hospital after being stabbed at a home in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Saturday at a home in the 1900-block of 2nd Avenue.

A knife was recovered in the home.

The suspect fled before officers arrived and police dog Daxa was brought in to track him.

He was located in a nearby back alley and captured when he tried to hide in another residence.

The 19-year-old Prince Albert man is facing three aggravated assault charges and an assault charge.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

