Police and coroner’s office investigate after man found dead in Regina home

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and the coroner’s office is conducting a death investigation after an early-morning incident on May 23.

Just after 1 a.m., police patrol members were sent to a home in the 1100 block of Retallack Street where they found a man who was confirmed dead by EMS.

READ MORE: High-risk sexual offender arrested after being found at public park with children

Several other police units were then sent to the address where members secured the scene. At that point, the coroner was requested to attend.

Police have been able to confirm the identity of the deceased person, which will not be released to the public, and police said they are in the process of notifying his next-of-kin.

READ MORE: Man from Montmartre, Sask. charged after high-speed police evasion in Regina

At this point in the investigation, police have no further details and have deemed this investigation to be ongoing.

If you have any information that may help to determine the circumstances of this man’s death, the RPS is requesting you call them at 306-777-6500.