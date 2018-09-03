Battlefords RCMP on lookout for man after woman violently assaulted

Battlefords RCMP are on the lookout for Jay Shia, 30, after a 26-year-old woman was violently assaulted.

The injured woman was reported to police at Battlefords Union Hospital around 4:30 a.m. CT on Sept. 2.

RCMP said the woman was unconscious and received medical treatment in order to stabilize her condition before she could be taken to a Saskatoon hospital for further medical treatment.

She was last reported in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Shia is currently wanted by Battlefords RCMP for assault causing bodily harm. The warrant has been extended to Alberta and British Columbia.

He is described as five-foot seven, 140 pounds with a medium build, black short hair, and brown eyes. His left lower lip is pierced.

Shia was last seen wearing jeans, heavy jacket with a white design on the back, and a fleece sweater underneath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.