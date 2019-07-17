Fentanyl, meth seized, and three people charged in Regina drug bust
Two men and a woman are facing numerous drug-related charges after an Regina Police Service investigation into illegal drug-trafficking.
Two search warrants were carried out in the 100 block of Paynter Crescent and the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue on Friday, July 12 after a traffic stop was executed in the 1700 block of Broad Street.
After a search of the homes, 95 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of methamphetamine, MDMA, and $13,500 was seized.
Randal Ross Rochat, 44, of Moose Jaw, is facing seven drug-trafficking related charges. Lindsay Lelonde, 36, of Winnipeg, is facing three charges, and Alexa Leigh Roland, 26, of Regina, is facing four charges related to drug-trafficking.
Rochat made his first provincial court appearance on July 15, and Lelonde and Roland will both be in court on Aug. 19.
