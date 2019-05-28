Meth, fentanyl seized in Regina drug bust

Three Saskatchewan men were charged after a multi-unit investigation into drug trafficking in Regina that took place May 17.

Search warrants were carried out in the 6000 block of Rochdale Boulevard, 3300 block of Green Poppy Street, 1000 block of Dorothy Street and a storage locker in White City, according to Regina police.

Police uncovered a large volume of illegal substances including over 3.4 kilograms of cocaine, over a kilogram of methamphetamine, and about 175 grams of fentanyl. A loaded .22 calibre revolver and over $13,000 in cash was also seized.

The Regina Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Regina Street Gang Unit, and the community services division were involved in the May 17 investigation.

Mohammed Ali Salad, 30, of Regina, and Mohamed Baxan Bwana, 21, of Saskatoon are both facing the same nine charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (meth, cocaine, and fentanyl) and possession of a prohibited firearm. Bwana is facing two additional charges in relation to the prohibited firearm.

Ismail Saleban Mohamed, 18, of Saskatoon is facing two charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).

All three men made their first appearance on these charges in court May 21.