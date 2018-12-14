Four charged, five vehicles, firearm and ammo seized in Regina drug bust

The Regina Police Service seized a “significant” quantity of drugs and a semi-automatic firearm in a coordinated drug bust on Dec. 14.

Search warrants were executed at six addresses: 2200 block Pasqua Street; 100 block Cedar Meadow Drive; 900 block North Rowell Crescent; 0-100 block of Spruceview Road; 1400 block Empress Street; and 300 block Toronto Street.

READ MORE: Two people facing a total of 15 charges after Regina drug bust

A large quantity of cocaine, money, a semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, multiple cell phones, a heat sealer, money counter and other items associated with drug trafficking were seized.

A 2004 BMW, 2013 Jeep Wrangler, 2008 Mercedes Benz, 2014 Chevy truck and 2006 Chrysler Pacifica were all seized by police in connection with this investigation.

Police say four individuals, all from Regina are facing charges under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act. Ricky John Sanderson (27), Jordan Dean Kyle (27), Erik Alan Mullen (29) and Brendan James William Wesley Shaw (24) will make their first appearance in provincial court on Monday.