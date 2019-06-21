Three people arrested in Moose Jaw, Sask. drug bust

Two men and a woman were arrested Thursday after during an ongoing drug investigation in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The Moose Jaw Police Service stopped a man and woman in a vehicle in the 300 block of Lilloet Street West at about 2 p.m. that day during a traffic stop in relation to the investigation.

Police said officers found a loaded prohibited handgun, a large amount of Canadian money, and cocaine worth $9,000 in street value.

The woman, from Moose Jaw, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and is also facing “numerous firearm charges,” according to police.

The man, from Calgary, is facing several charges in relation to trafficking and firearms and has numerous warrants for his arrest in Alberta.

A subsequent search was conducted in the 800 block of Hochelaga Street East at about 11:45 p.m. Police arrested a man who was leaving the residence. Police say he had a loaded gun as well as cocaine worth $12,000 in street value and a large sum of Canadian money.

The man, also from Calgary, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearm-related offenses.

All three are remain in custody as they await a court date. The investigation is ongoing.