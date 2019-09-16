Crime
September 16, 2019 2:33 pm

$40K of drugs seized in Prince Albert, Sask. bust

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police said thousands of milligrams of hydromorphone and Dilaudid were seized in Prince Albert, Sask. drug bust.

Roughly $40,000 in drugs were seized during a bust in Prince Albert, Sask., on Friday evening.

Members of the integrated street enforcement team raided the home in 500 block of 12th Street East as part of a drug investigation, police said.

Over 1,800 hydromorphone and Dilaudid pills and capsules in various amounts totalling more than 12,000 mg were seized.

Police said roughly $8,000 in cash was also seized.

Two men, 59 and 60, are charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

They are scheduled to appear in Prince Albert court in October.

