$40K of drugs seized in Prince Albert, Sask. bust
Roughly $40,000 in drugs were seized during a bust in Prince Albert, Sask., on Friday evening.
Members of the integrated street enforcement team raided the home in 500 block of 12th Street East as part of a drug investigation, police said.
Over 1,800 hydromorphone and Dilaudid pills and capsules in various amounts totalling more than 12,000 mg were seized.
Police said roughly $8,000 in cash was also seized.
Two men, 59 and 60, are charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.
They are scheduled to appear in Prince Albert court in October.
