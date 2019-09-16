$40K of drugs seized in Prince Albert, Sask. bust

Roughly $40,000 in drugs were seized during a bust in Prince Albert, Sask., on Friday evening.

Members of the integrated street enforcement team raided the home in 500 block of 12th Street East as part of a drug investigation, police said.

Over 1,800 hydromorphone and Dilaudid pills and capsules in various amounts totalling more than 12,000 mg were seized.

Police said roughly $8,000 in cash was also seized.

Two men, 59 and 60, are charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

They are scheduled to appear in Prince Albert court in October.

