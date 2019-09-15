Saskatoon police issue advisory following 5 overdoses, 1 causing death
Emergency crews responded to five drug overdoses within 30 hours in Saskatoon on Friday and Saturday, according to police.
One of those overdoses caused death, and four of them were a result of alleged illicit drug use.
The Saskatoon Police Service is now issuing an advisory that “any drug taken which has not been prescribed by a doctor, or dispensed by a pharmacist, poses a very serious risk of injury or death.”
Anyone with information on the overdoses is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
