Deadly batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl surfacing in other parts of Saskatchewan: RCMP

RCMP are now issuing a warning after two men died in Maidstone, Sask., believed to be the result of a drug overdose.

Police say they responded to a sudden death report at a home on Friday morning just after 8:30 a.m., where members found one man deceased, and first responders attempted to treat a second man who was later declared dead on scene.

Authorities say it will take some time to determine if drugs played a role in these deaths but it’s believed the deadly cocaine/fentanyl combination, that has claimed lives in Saskatoon, is now circulating in other parts of the province.

On Wednesday, Kamsack RCMP suspected this lethal concoction in two individuals at the detachment. They did not require emergency medical treatment but RCMP want to warn the public about the dangers of consuming illicit drugs.

If the Maidstone deaths are linked to cocaine laced with fentanyl, the death toll from this drug combination will have reached a total of five people in the span of just six days.

In Saskatoon alone, three people have died and at least half dozen have been treated in hospital after overdosing in the span of six days.

“This is probably the busiest week but it’s also been the most tragic week with what they’ve seen,” said Troy Davies with Medavie Health Services West.

It’s the first time this specific drug combination is believed to have surfaced in Saskatchewan. The victims in Saskatoon range in age from their 20s to 40s. A dose of fentanyl the size of a snowflake can be deadly.

“You might be an avid user of a certain drug and say, ‘I would never, never try fentanyl,'” said Davies.

“Again, you’re not dealing with ethical people, you’re dealing with drug dealers.”

Despite the greatest efforts by first responders to save someone’s life in the event of an overdose, in some cases, the damage caused by the drug is already done.

“When somebody stops breathing, now you have hypoxia and when your brain doesn’t get enough oxygen — if we’re able to bring you back — it’s what effects have taken place while you were hypoxic,” Davies added.

“During those two to 10 minutes that your brain wasn’t getting that oxygen that was needed, what are the after-effects?”

Saskatoon police have already pressed charges against three men they believe are involved and took the unusual step of releasing the name and number used during the drug deals in order to protect the public.

They are also considering manslaughter charges in connection with this case and investigators continue to work around the clock into the weekend.

This string of deadly overdoses has also prompted several police agencies to vow protection against prosecution for individuals who turn in these drugs — no questions asked.

RCMP say anyone who believes they may have this drug in their possession should call 911 immediately so the appropriate resources can be deployed.

