March 15, 2018 12:22 pm

Third overdose death in Saskatoon from suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A woman suspected of taking fentanyl-laced cocaine in Saskatoon over the weekend has died.

A third person has died in Saskatoon from an overdose of suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine.

The 25-year-old woman was found unresponsive at a home in the 300-block of Avenue W North on the morning of March 10.

Saskatoon police said she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday evening.

Two other people died on March 10 from the suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine and three other people continue to recover.

Police took the unprecedented step of naming the alleged drug dealer and asked people who bought drugs from him to turn it in to police headquarters without the fear of criminal charges being laid.

As of Thursday morning, police said no drugs have been turned in to them.

They continue to urge people to turn in the drugs so it can be properly disposed.

Three people are facing drug trafficking-related charges.

Prince Albert police implemented a sweeping drug amnesty program without fear of any charges in light of the Saskatoon overdoses and the proximity of the two cities.

