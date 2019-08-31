Traffic stop turns into drug bust for two Alberta men in Saskatchewan: police

A simple traffic stop near Maidstone, Sask., turned into several drug-trafficking charges laid for two Edmonton men on Wednesday, police say.

RCMP say they stopped the two men’s vehicle on Highway 16 for failing to have proper mudflaps.

In a statement sent to Global News, police said, “during the course of the vehicle stop, a simple equipment violation turned into a drug trafficking and possession investigation due to several factors.”

A search of their vehicle uncovered three kilograms of methamphetamine, 0.5 kilograms of cocaine, and three handguns, police say.

Devin Marshall Cunningham, 33, of Edmonton, Alta., is facing 10 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Andrew David Paddley, 31, also of Edmonton, is facing 11 charges, including carrying a concealed firearm possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both Cunningham and Paddley made their first appearances in North Battleford Provincial Court Friday morning.

Maidstone is located about 57 kilometres east of Lloydminster.

