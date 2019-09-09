Crime
Cocaine seized during RCMP traffic stop near Swift Current, Sask.

Police said a traffic stop west of Swift Current on Sept. 5, 2019, turned into a drug investigation.

RCMP say an equipment violation stop near Swift Current, Sask., turned into a drug bust and lead to trafficking charges against a Regina man.

Officers were on patrol along Highway 1 west of the city on Sept. 5 when they pulled over an eastbound vehicle for excessive windshield damage, police said Monday in a release.

Police said the traffic stop turned into a drug investigation due to several factors they said would be revealed as part of the court proceedings.

A search of the vehicle turned up 130 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution, drug-packaging materials, cash and a cellphone, police said.

Officers also seized the vehicle.

Jacob Johnathon Mclauchlan, 23, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

He has been released from custody and will appear in Swift Current provincial court on Nov. 13.

