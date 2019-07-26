Fentanyl powder seized in drug bust: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police said they seized fentanyl powder and weapons in a bust made by members of the drug unit.

The bust happened on July 21 after an investigation was launched last month by the drug unit into two people believed to be trafficking fentanyl powder, police said.

A man and a woman were arrested in a parked vehicle at a home in the 100 block of Salisbury Drive.

Police said they seized 113 grams of fentanyl powder packaged for distribution, multiple cellphones, an expandable baton and $400 in cash.

Officers then searched the home where they seized two handguns, a conducted energy weapon and paraphernalia connected with drug trafficking, police said.

The 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman are each facing 15 charges including trafficking fentanyl, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a restricted firearm.

The woman is facing an additional charge of meth possession.

