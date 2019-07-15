Crime
July 15, 2019 3:07 pm
Updated: July 15, 2019 5:23 pm

Cocaine, fentanyl and guns seized in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police seized guns and various drugs at a home in the Stonebridge neighbourhood this past weekend.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Police seized guns and various drugs at a home in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood this past weekend.

Members of the police’s drug unit witnessed activity consistent with a drug deal in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 3100-block of Preston Avenue South at roughly 7 p.m. CT on July 13, according to a police report. Two men, aged 35, were arrested.

The first man was found to be in possession of bundles of cash totalling $450 and 15 small baggies containing cocaine. The other man had one baggie containing cocaine, Saskatoon police said.

A subsequent search was conducted in a nearby home in the 200-block of Willis Crescent.

Investigators located 2.3 kilograms of powdered cocaine, 1.2 kg of fentanyl powder, 741 fentanyl pills, 30 grams of crack cocaine, 6 kg of psilocybin, .85 grams of methamphetamine, and 63 bottles of steroids.

Four handguns, three rifles, a ballistic vest, prohibited magazines, ammunition, and around $10,500 cash were also seized during the search.

One Saskatoon man is facing drug trafficking charges, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, and 45 firearm-related charges.

The other man is facing a charge of possession of cocaine.

