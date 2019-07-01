Calgary men charged after BB gun shooting in Saskatoon

Two Alberta men are facing charges after people were shot with BB guns in Saskatoon, according to police.

A complaint was received at roughly 3:50 a.m. CT on July 1 about suspects shooting a BB handgun out the window of a vehicle toward a home in the 2400-block of Taylor Street East.

The shots hit two victims and the home, Saskatoon police said. No injuries were reported.

With help from the air support unit, the vehicle was located leaving the scene and being abandoned by suspects in a parking lot on Preston Avenue. The vehicle was reported stolen.

The suspects entered another vehicle stopped at Clancy and Circle drives around 4:25 a.m., police said. Two Calgary men, aged 18 and 20, were taken into custody.

Officers located two BB replica handguns in the vehicle, according to police.

The accused are facing eight charges of assault with a weapon and are expected to appear before a justice of the peace on Monday night.

A 15-year-old boy from Saskatoon was also arrested, but released pending further investigation, police said.

Police don’t believe the victims and suspects know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.