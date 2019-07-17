Teen among 14 people facing 476 charges after Saskatoon drug bust

One search in Saskatoon yielded a total of 476 charges, according to a police report.

There was reason to believe people inside a home in the 200-block of Avenue W South were in possession of prohibited weapons and possibly involved in drug trafficking, Saskatoon police said.

The search was conducted at roughly 8 p.m. CT on July 16. Participating members of the guns and gangs unit were assisted by the canine and tactical support units as well as crisis negotiators.

Numerous people were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Inside the home, 35 grams of cocaine, 99 ecstasy pills, 22 packages of shatter, four loaded guns and about $1,650 cash were seized.

Fourteen people, aged 13 to 33, are facing the charges, police said.

Eleven of the accused are youth.