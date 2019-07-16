Violent robbery sends Saskatoon store employee to hospital with serious injuries

Police are on the lookout for the person responsible for a violent robbery in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The armed robbery happened at a convenience store in the 200-block of Pendygrasse Road.

READ MORE: Cocaine, fentanyl and guns seized in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood

Officers learned the suspect attempted to make a purchase, and then exited the business at roughly 2:15 a.m. CT.

Less than 10 minutes later, Saskatoon police said the man returned carrying a pipe with a blade taped on the end of it. The suspect also had a black balaclava covering his face.

He then assaulted the man behind the till before fleeing on foot.

The 20-year-old employee suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, according a police report.

WATCH (Nov. 22, 2018): Regina man searching for answers after online meeting ends in robbery

The assailant is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, and around five-foot-seven. He wore a black bunny hug with red lettering on the back and left sleeve as well as a red Chicago Bulls hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.