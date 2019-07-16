Crime
July 16, 2019 6:49 pm
Updated: July 16, 2019 6:53 pm

Violent robbery sends Saskatoon store employee to hospital with serious injuries

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police have released these surveillance photos in hopes of identifying a suspect responsible for a violent robbery on July 16, 2019.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

Police are on the lookout for the person responsible for a violent robbery in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The armed robbery happened at a convenience store in the 200-block of Pendygrasse Road.

READ MORE: Cocaine, fentanyl and guns seized in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood

Officers learned the suspect attempted to make a purchase, and then exited the business at roughly 2:15 a.m. CT.

Less than 10 minutes later, Saskatoon police said the man returned carrying a pipe with a blade taped on the end of it. The suspect also had a black balaclava covering his face.

He then assaulted the man behind the till before fleeing on foot.

The 20-year-old employee suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, according a police report.

WATCH (Nov. 22, 2018): Regina man searching for answers after online meeting ends in robbery

The assailant is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, and around five-foot-seven. He wore a black bunny hug with red lettering on the back and left sleeve as well as a red Chicago Bulls hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Blades Taped On
Convenience Store
Fairhaven
Pendygrasse Road
Pipe
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Robbery
Violent Robbery

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.