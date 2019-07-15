Woman wakes up to stranger touching himself in Saskatoon home: police

A woman says she woke up this past weekend to find a complete stranger standing in her bedroom, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers were called to the 1100-block of 6th Street East at roughly 5 a.m. CT on July 13.

The unknown man then undressed and touched himself in a sexual manner, according to a police report.

The woman struck the man several times in the face before successfully pushing him out of her home, police said. She did not suffer any physical injuries during the incident.

A police dog attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as between 50 and 60 years old, balding with white hair and a white beard. He may have some marks on his face from the altercation with the woman, police said.

The alleged break and enter in the Haultain neighbourhood is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

