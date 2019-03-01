Man charged with voyeurism and committing indecent act at Saskatoon hotel

Saskatoon police have charged a 25-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself at a downtown hotel.

Officers were called to the hotel in the 400-block of 20th Street East at roughly 5:20 p.m. CT on Feb. 27.

It was reported the man was looking into stalls and exposing himself to patrons in the women’s washroom.

Police arrested the man on Friday, March 1.

He is facing charges of voyeurism and committing an indecent act. The accused is expected to appear before a justice of the peace later on Friday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

