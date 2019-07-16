Suspect sketches released by Meadow Lake RCMP after woman shot in arm

Meadow Lake RCMP is trying to identify two suspects after a woman was shot in the arm last month.

Officers were called to an apartment building in Meadow Lake, Sask., in the early morning of June 30.

READ MORE: Man facing charges after potential Amber Alert cancelled in Meadow Lake

The woman had been laying in her bedroom when she was struck by a bullet that was fired from a different room within the apartment, RCMP said. The extent of her injuries was not released by police.

It was reported that this was during an argument between two unknown men, according to a police report. The suspects fled the apartment shortly after the gunshot.

The suspects had been occasionally staying with the woman and her boyfriend; however, RCMP believe the two men had been using different names.

READ MORE: 4th suspect turns self in to La Ronge RCMP after boy shot in foot

RCMP released composite sketches of the subjects who are believed to be from the Edmonton area.

The first suspect is described as around 40, five-foot six to five-foot nine, with a thin build, spoke with an accent, and had a receding hairline with short four- to five-inch braids. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants.

The second suspect is described as having a heavier build, short hair, wears glasses and is around six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey joggers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meadow Lake is approximately 255 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

WATCH (April 18, 2019): Saskatchewan RCMP crime watch alert system expanded province-wide