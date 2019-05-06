Man facing charges after potential Amber Alert cancelled in Meadow Lake

RCMP have charged a man after a potential Amber Albert advisory was averted in Saskatchewan this past weekend.

An assault was initially reported at a home in Meadow Lake at 12:40 p.m. CT on May 5.

RCMP said a woman, who had been assaulted, was able to get to a neighbour’s home and call for help. She was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police said the suspect left the woman’s home and went to another in the city where he allegedly took a three-year-old girl.

Investigators immediately determined an Amber Alert would be necessary. While efforts were underway to issue one, RCMP located a suspect vehicle in a rural area eight kilometres south of Meadow Lake.

Officers found the preschooler unharmed and she was later reunited with family.

The 36-year-old man was arrested without incident.

He is facing charges in connection with a domestic assault investigation that include aggravated sexual assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Meadow Lake RCMP said a publication ban on the man’s name has been requested by the Crown to protect the woman’s identity.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his next Meadow Lake provincial court appearance via video on May 13.

Meadow Lake is approximately 255 km northwest of Saskatoon.