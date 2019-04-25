Peel Regional Police asking for public’s help to find missing 5-year-old last seen with mother

Peel Regional Police are appealing for help to find a five-year-old boy who was last seen with his mother in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Police said the pair were last seen in the area of Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue between 3 and 4 p.m.

In an update posted on Twitter at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said Ethan Montes is believed to be with Juliet Mohammed and travelling in a grey, four-door 2003 Toyota Matrix. The car has an Ontario licence plate 379 WTM.

Officers asked anyone who sees Montes and/or Mohammed to call 911.

Update: Juliet and Ethan were last seen in the area of The Collegeway and Glen Erin in #Mississauga — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 25, 2019