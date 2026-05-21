North of 60 Project supports residents in Canada’s north

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In the parking lot of a St. Albert church, a sea can filled with necessities is ready for a long journey north.

It’s part of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s North of 60 Project. Linda Tutt is chair of the St. Albert chapter.

The shipment is going to the Hamlet of Ulukhaktok on Victoria Island in the Northwest Territories. It’s situated along the Beaufort Sea of the Arctic Ocean — fewer than 500 people live there.

“We collaborate with them year round, trying to find out what they use, what they need,” Tutt explained.

“Very remote. No roads, just fly-in only for a few months. In the summer, the water opens up for a barge to come with their non-perishables, any vehicles they’ve ordered, construction material, fuel.”

The sea can will be trucked north to Hay River, then by barge the rest of the way.

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This will be the first time since 2023 that water levels on the Mackenzie River will be high enough for a barge to get through.

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“With the Mackenzie River too low, we’ve had to truck it to Tuktoyaktuk to the cost of nearly $20,000 per sea can,” Tutt said.

The North of 60 Project is powered by donations and volunteers. The focus is food bank support, but other items to help the school, recreation and sewing groups are sent too.

“For the rest of the year the food is flown in, so it’s very, very expensive, one of the highest costs of living in Canada,” Tutt explained.

Tutt has visited the hamlet three times. She’s seen a jar of pasta sauce, for example, cost up to $15, a jug of milk about $10, and a box of chicken strips almost $30.

“Cost is a major factor living in the north, food-wise and clothing-wise,” Ulukhaktok resident Emily Kudlak said.

“To be able to get donations on the barge once a year makes a big difference in our lifestyle.”

Kudlak has lived in the hamlet her whole life. She said it is hard at times to make ends meet.

“Even if you’re working full time you have to depend on the food bank,” Kudlak said.

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“You just barely make it payday to payday.”

The barge is expected to arrive in late summer and when it comes, it will be a celebration for everyone.

“Excitement, because by then we are low on certain items at the stores,” Kudlak said.

She’s grateful for all the effort by volunteers.

“I’d like to thank them for everything they do for the northern communities and for Ulukhaktok,” Kudlak said.

For Tutt, it’s been a learning experience and she is happy to get to know fellow Canadians.

“I think we’ve created just a really good friendship and serving those that we can,” Tutt said.