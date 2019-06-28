La Ronge RCMP on lookout for 4th suspect from incident where boy shot in foot

A fourth suspect has been identified and charged in relation to a shooting where a five-year-old boy was injured in northern Saskatchewan.

La Ronge RCMP were called to reports of a gun being fired at a home multiple times in the Air Ronge area on Jan. 13.

Related Sunday morning shooting in Saskatoon sends man to hospital

READ MORE: 2nd person charged in northern Sask. shooting that injured boy

One of the bullets penetrated the walls of the home and struck the boy in the foot inside, police said. The youth’s injuries were described as serious but non-life-threatening and he was taken hospital.

Two men were charged earlier this month with gun offences related to their alleged participation in the Jan. 13 shooting, according to RCMP.

It was then announced on Friday that the Prince Albert RCMP general investigation section and Beauval RCMP made a third arrest Thursday.

Tristan Lariviere was taken into custody and is facing numerous firearm-related charges. The accused is scheduled to appear next in La Ronge provincial court on July 8.

WATCH (April 18, 2019): Saskatchewan RCMP crime watch alert system expanded province-wide

La Ronge RCMP identified Wolfgang Amadeus McKenzie, 31, as the fourth suspect and are trying to locate him.

He is facing charges that include reckless discharge of a firearm, participation in a criminal organization, unlawfully causing bodily harm, and assault.

McKenzie, from La Ronge, is described as having a medium built, five-foot eight, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Air Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.