2nd person charged in northern Sask. shooting that injured boy

Two people were charged in a northern Saskatchewan shooting that seriously injured a boy.

A second person has been charged in a northern Saskatchewan shooting that seriously injured a child.

Several shots were fired at a home in the Air Ronge area on Jan. 13, La Ronge RCMP said.

A five-year-boy was struck in the foot and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Matt Kurt Misponas was arrested on June 19 and is facing 15 charges including the unlawful discharge of a firearm and assault.

He will appear by video on Friday in La Ronge provincial court.

An 18-year-old was arrested a week earlier and is facing a number of charges, including criminal negligence and participating in a criminal organization.

His name is not being released as police said he was under the age of 18 at the time of the shooting.

