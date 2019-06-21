2nd person charged in northern Sask. shooting that injured boy
A second person has been charged in a northern Saskatchewan shooting that seriously injured a child.
Several shots were fired at a home in the Air Ronge area on Jan. 13, La Ronge RCMP said.
A five-year-boy was struck in the foot and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Matt Kurt Misponas was arrested on June 19 and is facing 15 charges including the unlawful discharge of a firearm and assault.
He will appear by video on Friday in La Ronge provincial court.
An 18-year-old was arrested a week earlier and is facing a number of charges, including criminal negligence and participating in a criminal organization.
His name is not being released as police said he was under the age of 18 at the time of the shooting.
