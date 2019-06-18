Saskatchewan RCMP officer facing assault charge

An RCMP officer in northern Saskatchewan is facing an assault charge.

Wollaston Lake RCMP said an off-duty corporal allegedly committed an assault at a home in the community on May 20.

He was placed on administrative duties during the criminal investigation, police said.

Cpl. Luay Toma was arrested on May 30 and charged with assault.

RCMP said Toma has been suspended with pay and is the subject of an internal code of conduct investigation.

He will make his first court appearance on July 10 in Wollaston Lake.

