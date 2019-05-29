Former Sask. RCMP officer charged after charity funds go missing

A former Saskatchewan RCMP corporal is facing charges after money raised for a community charity went missing.

Jason St. Pierre was working for the Assiniboine RCMP detachment when he led an initiative on Dec. 23, 2015, to raise funds for the unnamed charity, police said Wednesday.

No funds were found in the charity’s bank account in January 2017, police said, and a review of the bank account found over $16,000 had been withdrawn and the account closed.

St. Pierre became the subject of an RCMP code of conduct investigation and suspended with pay.

He resigned from the force on June 1, 2018, and the code of conduct process ended as it only applies to serving RCMP officers.

St. Pierre, 42, was charged on May 27 with criminal breach of trust.

He is scheduled to appear in Assiniboia provincial court the morning of Aug. 8.