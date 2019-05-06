Man charged after Clarington hockey club defrauded out of $22,000: police
A man is facing charges after a Clarington hockey club was defrauded thousands of dollars.
Last month, Durham police say, the Clarington Minor Hockey Association noticed inconsistencies with their finances. After a review of the transactions, the club discovered they were short by more than $22,000.
READ MORE: Durham roofer facing charges after allegedly pocketing money for home renovation, disappearing
Police then launched an investigation into the incident.
A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with breach of trust and theft over $5,000.
WATCH: Frauds, bail violations drive increase in Peterborough’s overall crime rate (March 21)
He has been released on a promise to appear.
Anyone with information in connection with the case is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 6200.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.