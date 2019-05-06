Man charged after Clarington hockey club defrauded out of $22,000: police

A man is facing charges after a Clarington hockey club was defrauded thousands of dollars.

Last month, Durham police say, the Clarington Minor Hockey Association noticed inconsistencies with their finances. After a review of the transactions, the club discovered they were short by more than $22,000.

Police then launched an investigation into the incident.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with breach of trust and theft over $5,000.

He has been released on a promise to appear.

Anyone with information in connection with the case is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 6200.