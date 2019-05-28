Peel police officer facing charges for allegedly searching databases without permission
BRAMPTON, Ont. – A Peel Regional Police officer is facing three counts of breach of trust after an investigation that lasted nearly a year.
Police say the investigation began last June after a complaint about employee misconduct.
READ MORE: 3 Peel police officers charged with assaulting suspect: SIU
They say Const. Sean Duggan, who has been with the force for 16 years, allegedly used police databases to conduct searches on several members of the public and then contact those people starting in 2017.
Investigators did not say what Duggan would allegedly do after making contact.
READ MORE: Second Niagara officer charged in Pelham cop-on-cop shooting
Police Chief Chris McCord said in a news release that a complaint was received through the professional standards bureau and he immediately ordered an investigation.
Police say Duggan was arrested on Tuesday and he is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court in July.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.