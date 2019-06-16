Sunday morning shooting in Saskatoon sends 24-year-old man to hospital

Police say they are investigating after a 24-year-old man was reportedly shot in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood Sunday morning.
The Saskatoon Police Service says the incident took place in the 300 block of Pendygrasse Road.
Police say the victim was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
Members of the Targeted Enforcement Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300.
