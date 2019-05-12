Saskatoon man recovering in hospital following apparent shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service say a 28-year-old man is recovering in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was reportedly shot Saturday night.
Police say the alleged shooting happened in the area of 23rd Street and Avenue l shortly before 11:30 p.m.
The man was reportedly walking in the area when he was approached by the suspect, according to police.
Following a verbal altercation, police say the suspect shot the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
