May 12, 2019 2:28 pm

Saskatoon man recovering in hospital following apparent shooting

By Online Producer  Global News

A 28-year-old man is being treated in hospital for a non-life threatening injury following an alleged shooting that took place Saturday night.

The Saskatoon Police Service say a 28-year-old man is recovering in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was reportedly shot Saturday night.

Police say the alleged shooting happened in the area of 23rd Street and Avenue l shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The man was reportedly walking in the area when he was approached by the suspect, according to police.

Following a verbal altercation, police say the suspect shot the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

