Man disarmed, held for police after attempted robbery outside a Saskatoon bar

Saskatoon police said they had help from the public arresting a man following an attempted armed robbery Saturday morning.

A group of people were outside a bar at Market Mall in the 2300-block of Preston Avenue South when a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled up, police said in a report.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police impound 13 vehicles for speeding, impaired driving

A man got out of the passenger side of the Trailblazer, pointed a firearm at the group, and demanded money, police said.

The group didn’t react, police said, but when the man started walking back to the vehicle, he was disarmed and held until officers arrived.

He was taken into custody when officers arrived and a sawed-off rifle was seized, according to police.

The driver of the Trailblazer took off before officers arrived, police said.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in fatal Edmonton hookah bar shooting

A 23-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with armed robbery, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, and unauthorized use of a firearm.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.