Saskatoon man arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend, fighting officer: police

A Saskatoon man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, according to police.

Saskatoon police received a report of a man assaulting a woman on the front lawn of a residence at Gladmer Park at 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser man during domestic dispute call

Police arrived at the residence and say the man was actively assaulting his girlfriend and trying to drag her into a nearby home.

Police say the man was not compliant and began trying to fight the lone officer on the scene, attempting to grab his weapon.

The officer then tased the man and arrested him.

The 27-year-old man is in custody and facing assault charges.

He makes his first appearance in court Monday.

Related Taser useless on alleged shoplifter trying to escape Saskatoon police at hospital